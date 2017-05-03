You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday, the Triangle should prepare for a stormy end to the week.

"We've been talking about this storm for the last few days, but we really won't begin to see its impact until tomorrow night," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "After that, we have an interesting weekend in our forecast."

"While it was a beautiful day today," Gardner said. "There is a line of thunderstorms coming in."

Thursday will bring a few scattered showers, and by 9 p.m. the Triangle will start to see some significant rainfall.

Friday's morning commute will be wet, with a line of thunderstorms that could bring wind damage or hail.

"The clouds will start to break up in the middle of the afternoon," Gardner said. "But there will be more rain moving in on Saturday to bring more isolated showers.

Gardner said a significant amount of rain will fall the next few days.

"We could easily get an inch of rain out of this system," Gardner said. "But there shouldn't be much flooding involved, and it won't be anything like we saw last week."

Saturday will be a mix of clouds with lighter showers and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. After rain, Sunday will bring a clear and beautiful start to next week.

And while there will be sunshine, Gardner said Sunday and Monday temperatures will be chilly will lows in the 40s.