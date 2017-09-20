You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday for Cali Marie Cochran, a Haywood County 3-month-old, believed to have been abducted by two people, Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. The trio are possibly headed to Ocala, FL or Valdosta, GA.

The baby is about 20 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. The man, 39, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The woman is 31 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo on the right side of neck that reads "Faith."

Anyone with information about the baby or the two alleged abductors is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 828-452-6666 or to call 911.