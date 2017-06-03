You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina Republicans have chosen former Congressman Robin Hayes to keep leading the state party.

State executive director Dallas Woodhouse said GOP convention delegates voted to retain Hayes, who took over the chairman's job in May 2016. Lee County Republican Party Chairman Jim Womack also ran for the two-year post.

This weekend's North Carolina Republican Party convention at the Wilmington Convention Center also featured planned speeches by presidential adviser KellyAnne Conway and Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric. Conway is the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign. Lara Trump grew up in Wrightsville Beach and graduated from North Carolina State University.

Conway built a national reputation speaking for candidate and now President Trump.

"We see the mainstream media going against the president, going against our party, doing everything they can to stop him," Conway said at the convention.

Conway told GOP delegates that health care reform remains a top priority, although North Carolina Senator Richard Burr doubts a deal can get done this year.

"We very much appreciate Senator Burr's leadership and his participation in any number of initiatives the president has put forward, and we're just more hopeful than that particular assessment," she said.

Former Governor Pat McCrory, who lost in November, also spoke at the convention pushing hurricane relief and voter identification.

"I just love North Carolina and I'm not going anywhere," McCrory said. "I'm going to continue to give feedback on the issues that are important, and I'll make a decision about running for elective office much further in the future."