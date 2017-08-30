You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As an estimated 1 million North Carolinians head out for vacation over Labor Day weekend, it's unclear how high gas prices could rise as oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Carolinas said North Carolina typically sees a decrease in gas prices as the end-of-summer holiday nears, but prices have jumped 10 cents in the last week to an average of $2.29 across the state. AAA estimates that eight refineries have shut down, and it's unclear how long they will be out of service.

“We are hurting for the victims of Hurricane Harvey,” said AAA Carolinas president Dave Parsons. “Here in the Carolinas, we may be feeling the effects at the pump. It is important to remember not to panic and overbuy gas – as there is no evidence that there will be a shortage in our states. We encourage drivers to go about their Labor Day vacations as planned and not to panic at the pump.”

AAA said there could be another rise in gas prices before the week is over.