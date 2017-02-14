You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

More on this NBC News

Actor Harrison Ford, an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes, almost crashed into an American Airlines 737 passenger plane on Monday while attempting to land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, according to NBC News.

The close call has prompted an FAA investigation, which could result in anything from a warning to suspension of Ford's pilot's license.

Ford has been involved in a series of crashes and near-misses while flying, including incidents in 1999, 2000 and 2015.