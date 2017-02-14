Local News
Harrison Ford involved in close call with American Airlines 737
Posted 5:34 p.m. today
Updated 5:53 p.m. today
Actor Harrison Ford, an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes, almost crashed into an American Airlines 737 passenger plane on Monday while attempting to land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, according to NBC News.
The close call has prompted an FAA investigation, which could result in anything from a warning to suspension of Ford's pilot's license.
Ford has been involved in a series of crashes and near-misses while flying, including incidents in 1999, 2000 and 2015.
Tim Orr Feb 14, 6:25 p.m.
Dammit Hans...You're a Millenium Falcon Pilot....not an airplane pilot!!! The laws of physics apply in the real world!!!
Andrew Stephenson Feb 14, 5:43 p.m.
I wonder how often things like this happen to non-celebrity pilots. The ones that wouldn't make the news.
Sara Hauser Feb 14, 5:42 p.m.
Might be time for him to stop flying
George Brown Feb 14, 5:41 p.m.
Washed up much?