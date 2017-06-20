You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Harris Teeter announced on Tuesday a recall of its own brand of hummus due to possible listeria contamination.

The Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus with pine nuts was recalled by its supplier, Lantana Foods. The product's UPC is 7203602705.

Harris Teeter said anyone who bought the hummus should return it to the store for a full refund.

Questions about this recall should be directed to Lantana Foods at 1-855-215-5142.