Local News
Harris Teeter recalls Fresh Foods Market hummus due to listeria concerns
Posted 11:57 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced on Tuesday a recall of its own brand of hummus due to possible listeria contamination.
The Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus with pine nuts was recalled by its supplier, Lantana Foods. The product's UPC is 7203602705.
Harris Teeter said anyone who bought the hummus should return it to the store for a full refund.
Questions about this recall should be directed to Lantana Foods at 1-855-215-5142.
