You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Yck

Harris Teeter announced today that they are closing the High House Crossing location in Cary, NC.

The store, which is located at 2741 NC Highway 55 in Cary, NC, will be closing on Monday, September 16, 2017.

The store employs 57 people and they were informed about the closing on Monday, July 10.

According to the company press release, "Harris Teeter will offer its associates the opportunity to transfer to area locations, and its Associate Relations and Training & Development team will be available to answer questions from those who choose not to transfer within Harris Teeter. The Company will also post signs in this store informing customers of this decision."



Harris Teeter opened 10 stores in 2016 and expects to open six new locations in 2017 throughout Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Do you shop at this location? What are your thoughts about the closing?

.



About Harris Teeter



Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.