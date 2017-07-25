Pets
Harnett County animal shelter waives adoption fees to reduce population
Posted 20 minutes ago
Lillington, N.C. — The Harnett County animal shelter temporarily waived adoption fees on Monday to help reduce the facility's population.
In a news release, shelter officials said they are at capacity, and hope to find homes for 33 cats and seven dogs.
"Without your help, Animal Services will be forced to take measures to reduce the shelter population," the shelter said.
While the shelter remains at capacity, it is unable to take in any more animals or address the backlog of service requests.
