— The Richmond County city of Hamlet has canceled its Fourth of July activities and fireworks display due to safety concerns.

The town announced the decision Monday afternoon, saying it believes the cancelation is in the "best interest of the safety of our citizens and the community."

"The City is very saddened by the situation and apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause," the city said on Facebook.

No other details about the safety and security concerns have been released.

The Richmond County Daily Journal reports that "multiple threats" were made over the weekend, and that some of them were made to police officers.