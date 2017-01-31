Local News
Halifax man charged with 50 counts of indecent liberties with child
Posted 6:28 p.m. today
Littleton, N.C. — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with dozens of sexual offenses involving children.
Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littleton was charged with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 31 counts of statutory sexual offense.
Authorities said the charges stem from a six-year period between 2006 and 2012 that involved a child who was 7 years old when first incident occurred.
Massey was being held under $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.
