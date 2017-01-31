You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with dozens of sexual offenses involving children.

Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littleton was charged with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 31 counts of statutory sexual offense.

Authorities said the charges stem from a six-year period between 2006 and 2012 that involved a child who was 7 years old when first incident occurred.

Massey was being held under $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.