Halifax correctional officer arrested, charged with smuggling cell phone to inmate
Posted 3:08 p.m. today
Updated 3:11 p.m. today
Halifax County, N.C. — Halifax police arrested a correctional officer on Wednesday at the Caledonia Prison for attempting to smuggle two cell phones to a prisoner.
Bryan Mason, 25, of Roanoke Rapids was charged with attempting to provide a mobile device to an inmate.
Mason was placed on the Halifax County Detention Center under a $2,000.00 secured bond. He is expected in court on June 7.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.