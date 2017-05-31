You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— H-Street Kitchen, a restaurant in the former Varsity Theater on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, announced via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that they are closing for the summer to "execute some change."

"H-Street Kitchen is pleased to announce some exciting developments are evolving at our location at 2420 Hillsborough Street. We wanted to let everyone know that we will not be operating during the summer months to enable us to execute some changes that we think west Raleigh will love. While we sincerely apologize for any problems that this short-term inconvenience may cause, we need to be able to get our work done in a timely manner so that we can be ready to re-open when the NC State students and the community return to normal business near the end of the summer," the post said.

H-Street Kitchen opened in 2016 and offers a selection of drinks, brunch, lunch and dinner items.

No word on when the restaurant will officially close.