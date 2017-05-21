You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/188Pg

— Guns, gaming systems and laptop computers were among the items stolen from homes in Raleigh’s Southpark neighborhood during a burglary spree last week.

On May 15, a MacBook Pro, valued at $1,300, was taken from a home in the 300 block of Worth Street just before 2 p.m. and several guns were stolen from a home in the 400 block of Worth Street at about 5:10 p.m.

On May 17, an $800 watch and an Xbox One game console were stolen from a home in the 300 block of Bledsoe Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. and a MacBook laptop and airsoft shotgun were taken from a home in the 400 block of Greene Lane at about 5 p.m.

Several residents who were targeted or live near a home that was the target of one of the burglaries said they believe the crimes are the work of a group of teens or young adults.

James Sutton, a victim who has lived in the Southpark neighborhood for 12 years, said he believes there is an evolution in the area that may have contributed to the recent crime spree.

“I think the fact that the neighborhood has changed. There’s probably more in the neighborhood that burglars might target. I don’t know that these burglars are necessarily being that thoughtful, but yeah, the evolution of the neighborhood could certainly be a factor,” he said.

Many victims said they walked in on the burglars in their homes or were in the home sleeping during the thefts.

Most residents said there is no persistent pattern of crime in the neighborhood.

Police are working to determine if the break-ins are connected.