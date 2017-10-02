You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The man who killed at least 58 people and injured at least 515 spectators at a Las Vegas concert Sunday evening was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday.

News of the attack stunned relatives of Stephen Paddock, 64, who said they were "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can't understand what happened.

He said his brother had some guns but never a machine gun or an automatic weapon. "He's never even drawn his gun before," Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel Monday. "He's just a guy.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the shooter had converted to Islam, but provided no evidence. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe it was a "lone wolf" attack. And the U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S.

Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said.

He lived there with Marilou Danley, 62. Police say they don't believe she was involved.

Heavily armed police searched the home early Monday, hours after Paddock killed himself in a room at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where police believe he opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people.

Paddock bought the one-story, three-bedroom home about 80 miles north of Las Vegas in 2015 for about $370,000, according to property records that list him as a single man.

Authorities in Texas say he lived in a Dallas suburb from 2009 to 2012. Public records indicate Paddock may have lived in Mesquite, Texas, for longer, but police Lt. Brian Parrish said his department's review shows the approximately three-year period.

A preliminary review of police records don't indicate that authorities had any contact with him but police are still investigating, Parrish said.