— A man wanted in weekend shooting death in Nashville has committed suicide, authorities said Monday.

Brian Scott Keen, 31, of Elm City, was found shot to death in the 9000 block of Grover Road on Sunday, and witnesses identified the gunman as Michael Steven Stell, saying he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Authorities issued a murder warrant for Stell, 34, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Stell was found dead of a self-inflicted wound in a Halifax County cemetery.

Nash County authorities also were investigating a second fatal shooting on Monday, but they said it didn't appear to be related to the Grover Road shooting.

In the second case, someone was killed on Edwards Road, but authorities haven't released any other details.