— Police in Red Springs have confirmed that the gunman from an hours-long standoff that began when shots were fired at a Robeson County deputy is dead.

The stand-off ended just before midnight Sunday, but authorities were remaining tight-lipped about the details.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey confirmed the incident began near McIver Road and Church Street in Parkton at about 4 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a man carrying two rifles before shots were fired.

"He came across the railroad track with the rifle draped across his shoulder with the gun hanging toward the ground," said resident Sam Ray.

County Commissioner Burlester Campbell identified the man as Kevin Battaglia.

Another round of shots were heard just before 7 p.m. and authorities on Sunday night were working with a SWAT team, who were negotiating with the Battaglia.

Authorities did not say if anybody was injured.

Avoid Parkton if possible, armed suspect at large. — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) October 1, 2017

Resident Charlene Bugg didn't know what to make of the incident at first.

"I heard a lot of cop cars coming by and I thought maybe someone had a heart attack. I had to go pick up my son from work and when I looked down there, I saw cop cars down there. Like 30 or 40 had went by," she said.

Several hours later, Bugg was still stuck outside her house and word of the standoff and a man who barricaded himself inside a house had quickly spread through town.

"They said we can't go into the neighborhood because they had it blocked off because somebody down there holding somebody hostage with an AR-15 and full body armor," said neighbor DaShawn McCullum.

Residents were allowed to return to their home just before midnight and Campbell said many had taken shelter at City Hall during the standoff.

Although authorities cleared the scene just before midnight, they did not release Battaglia's status.