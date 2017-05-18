banner
Grown-ups brawl at high school graduation in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.

Videos posted to social media show a fight between adults breaking out as Arlington High School graduates marched into a Memphis church to the tune of "Pomp & Circumstance" Tuesday. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports the melee may have been brought on by a dispute over saving seats.

Arlington Community Schools superintendent says in a statement "it was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students' accomplishments."

A video shows one woman being handcuffed, but it's unclear if anyone was arrested.

