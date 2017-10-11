You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Shawnell Alves is in a better place than she was this time last year.

"Once my head was clear from the drugs, that's when everything became clear to me," she said.

At 28 years old, Alves had lost custody of four of her five children due to drug addiction.

After a 9-month rehabilitation program at Southlight in Raleigh, she gained full custody of her two youngest kids, and she now shares custody of her two older children with her parents. Her fifth child is in foster care.

"It's very scary, very scary to know that your kids can be gone all because of addiction," Alves said.

Karen McLeod, the CEO of Benchmarks, a group that advocates for services that include child welfare and addiction, says opioid addiction is putting a huge burden on the foster care system.

"When you think about four people a day are dying in North Carolina as a result of opioids, obviously the impact goes across all systems," she said. "The number of kids coming into foster care has increased by 25 percent over the last five years.”

McLeod said opioid addiction and the effort to treat addicted patients are placing a huge financial burden on county and state governments. level has been significant.

Alves, who graduated from the program in August, said she is thankful to have her parents, who have stepped in to help with three of her children.

"I was very lucky to have my family because a lot of people don't and a lot of children end up in foster care, and they can't get out," she said.

McLeod says the key is to fund programs that help parents get better and keep their children.

"A lot of mothers are scared to speak out because they don’t want people to know they’re in addiction, they think they’re going to lose their kids," she said. "It's things that If we can identify early and get interventions in place quickly for parents, we can prevent them potentially from ever leaving the home."

Alves said without Southlight, she would not have gotten her kids back.

"I would have still been in my addiction and doing what I was doing because I couldn't afford the treatment," she said.

Alves says her biggest challenge now is finding housing. She is also looking for work, but another big challenge is finding childcare.

Advocates say there should be programs to help those in recovery with all of these needs so that they can stay clean, be productive and maintain custody of their children.