Local groundhogs Sir Walter Wally and Snerd are gearing up for their day in the spotlight this week. Groundhog Day is Thursday

The two will be on display for annual Groundhog Day celebrations at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and White Deer Park Nature Center in Garner. Here's hoping that the two prognosticators both agree that spring will come early this year.

The groundhogs will make their decrees at these free events:

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences' Groundhog Day event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday. The shadow ceremony, starring Sir Walter Wally, starts around noon. But the day holds many other activities, which are perfect for young kids, tracked-out kids and homeschool kids.

White Deer Park Nature Center will have special activities from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Thursday, including Snerd's weather prediction. The event also includes crafts, games, educational booths and more.

And Historic Yates Mill Park in Wake County has a special drop-in program from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday. Wizened Woodchucks & Weather Predictors explores how people predicted the weather before The Weather Channel and whether animals can really help. No registration is needed for this free event. In the visitor center, park guests can check out at-home weather equipment they can make and test colonial "weather proverbs."