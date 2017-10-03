You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Prestage Foods, Inc., a St. Pauls, N.C. company, has recalled approximately 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with metal shavings. North Carolina Publix and Aldi locations are included in this recall.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on September 25 and 26, 2017 (with corresponding USE BY of 10/9/17 and 10/10/17).

Following are the recalled products:

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2017 – Prestage Foods, Inc., a St. Pauls, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on September 25 and 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: View Labels (PDF Only)

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on September 27, 2017, when FSIS was notified by plant employees performing sanitation on processing equipment. On the same day, one of the retail locations involved noticed metal shaving in a package of ground turkey from the recalling firm, and notified the company.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Deborah Johnson, Communications Director, at (910) 596-5833.