JBS USA, Inc., located in Lenoir, N.C., has recalled over 4,900 pounds of ground beef due to possible contamination with extraneous materials. Shredded pieces of the Styrofoam packaging may be in the product.

According to the USDA recall notice, the beef is packaged in "2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution."

We have reached out to JBS for a list of stores that sold the recalled meat and will update as soon as additional information is available.

Until then, check the ground beef in your fridge and freezer to make sure you don't have any of the recalled ground beef.

If you have any of the recalled meat, do not eat it. You should be able to take it back to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2017 – JBS USA, Inc., a Lenoir, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:







* 2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.







The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.







The problem was discovered on July 29, 2017, when the establishment was made aware of foreign materials, specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, in the product.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Cheri Schneider, JBS Director of External Communications, at (970) 506-7717.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov<http://AskKaren.gov> or via smartphone at http://m.AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.





