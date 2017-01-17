You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Amazon shoppers in select states may soon be able to use food stamps to purchase their groceries online.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with seven grocers (none of them in North Carolina) for a two-year pilot program that would allow users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps) to pay for purchases made through Amazon.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack called it a "lifeline" for SNAP users who live in places where grocers, especially those who sell a wide variety of healthy fruits and vegetables, are rare.

The participating stores and markets are:

Amazon in Maryland, New Jersey, New York

FreshDirect in New York

Safeway in Maryland, Oregon, Washington,

ShopRite in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Hy-Vee, Inc. in Iowa

Hart's Local Grocers in Rochester, New York

Dash's Market in Buffalo, New York

SNAP participants will only be able to use their benefits to purchase goods, not to pay for any delivery charge Amazon might impose.