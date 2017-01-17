Grocers agree to take food stamps from some Amazon shoppers
Posted 8:40 a.m. today
Amazon shoppers in select states may soon be able to use food stamps to purchase their groceries online.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with seven grocers (none of them in North Carolina) for a two-year pilot program that would allow users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps) to pay for purchases made through Amazon.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack called it a "lifeline" for SNAP users who live in places where grocers, especially those who sell a wide variety of healthy fruits and vegetables, are rare.
The participating stores and markets are:
- Amazon in Maryland, New Jersey, New York
- FreshDirect in New York
- Safeway in Maryland, Oregon, Washington,
- ShopRite in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Hy-Vee, Inc. in Iowa
- Hart's Local Grocers in Rochester, New York
- Dash's Market in Buffalo, New York
SNAP participants will only be able to use their benefits to purchase goods, not to pay for any delivery charge Amazon might impose.
