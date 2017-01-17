banner
Grocers agree to take food stamps from some Amazon shoppers

Posted 8:40 a.m. today

FILE - In this Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, Miracle Stewart, right, an employee of Amazon PrimeNow, prepares bags to fill with orders from customers making purchases, at a distribution hub in New York. Amazon said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, that it plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months. The online retailer says they are full-time jobs that come with benefits. Many of the jobs will be at new fulfillment centers being built in several states, including California, Florida and Texas. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Amazon shoppers in select states may soon be able to use food stamps to purchase their groceries online.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with seven grocers (none of them in North Carolina) for a two-year pilot program that would allow users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps) to pay for purchases made through Amazon.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack called it a "lifeline" for SNAP users who live in places where grocers, especially those who sell a wide variety of healthy fruits and vegetables, are rare.

The participating stores and markets are:

  • Amazon in Maryland, New Jersey, New York
  • FreshDirect in New York
  • Safeway in Maryland, Oregon, Washington,
  • ShopRite in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
  • Hy-Vee, Inc. in Iowa
  • Hart's Local Grocers in Rochester, New York
  • Dash's Market in Buffalo, New York

SNAP participants will only be able to use their benefits to purchase goods, not to pay for any delivery charge Amazon might impose.

