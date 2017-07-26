You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 65-year-old Greensboro woman died Wednesday following a crash between a golf cart and a Toyota Camry in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota was traveling at a fast rate of speed on Havens Drive and attempted to pass a car in front of her when she collided with a golf cart at about 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota initially told authorities that she had swerved to avoid an animal in the road when she crashed into the golf cart, but multiple witnesses said there was no animal.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Authorities said the woman who died was a passenger in the golf cart. Another man was also hospitalized as a result of the crash, authorities said.