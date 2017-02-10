Greensboro police officer shot during traffic stop
Greensboro, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was shot Friday around 4:30 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop near Bernau Avenue and Baker Street.
Another person was shot in the incident, according to a press release.
Police are on scene interviewing witnesses and gathering more information.
This is a developing story.
