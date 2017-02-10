Local News

Greensboro police officer shot during traffic stop

Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago

Greensboro, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was shot Friday around 4:30 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop near Bernau Avenue and Baker Street.

Another person was shot in the incident, according to a press release.

Police are on scene interviewing witnesses and gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

