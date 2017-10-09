Gray's Creek investigating KKK fliers left on cars during Friday football game
Posted 39 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Hope Mills, N.C. — Gray’s Creek High School Principal Lisa Stewart told the Fayetteville Observer Monday that KKK fliers left on vehicles during the school's football game Friday night violated a campus policy that prohibits the distribution of material that contains hate speech, among other things.
A parent shared a photo of the flier, which said the removal of Confederate flags and monuments is an attack on the white race and America, with school leaders and the Fayetteville Observer.
James Spears, a representative of Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, said his group had left the fliers.
In late September, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stepped up security at the high school following derogatory posts on social media related to the Confederate flag and Black Lives Matter.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.