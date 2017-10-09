You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gray’s Creek High School Principal Lisa Stewart told the Fayetteville Observer Monday that KKK fliers left on vehicles during the school's football game Friday night violated a campus policy that prohibits the distribution of material that contains hate speech, among other things.

A parent shared a photo of the flier, which said the removal of Confederate flags and monuments is an attack on the white race and America, with school leaders and the Fayetteville Observer.

James Spears, a representative of Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, said his group had left the fliers.

In late September, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stepped up security at the high school following derogatory posts on social media related to the Confederate flag and Black Lives Matter.