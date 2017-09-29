You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Fpc

There will be extra security Friday at Gray’s Creek High School after a series of photos with threatening and racial overtones circulated on social media.

Photos shared with WRAL News included a student wearing a Confederate flag as a cape and a bracelet with an obscenity before the words "black lives matter."

A spokeswoman for Cumberland County schools said the principal was aware of the images, but that school leaders "have not confirmed that these photos are specifically related to the school."

Brian Smith told WRAL News that a photo that shows a "whites" and "others" sign was taken by his relative, who is a student at the school.

Several parents shared on social media that they planned to keep students home amid rumors of a protest.