  • Weather

    43 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne, and Harnett counties. Details

Political News

Grassley to send Trump Jr. letter asking him to testify

Posted 11:24 a.m. today
Updated 12:00 p.m. today

Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. has long been his father's id, the brawler who has helped fuel the president's pugilistic instincts and stood firm as one of his fiercest defenders. Now the president's eldest son is at the center of the firestorm over Russian connections swirling around his father's administration and trying to fight off charges that he was open to colluding with Moscow to defeat Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By Manu Raju (CNN)

The heads of the Senate judiciary committee are writing a letter to Donald Trump Jr. Thursday requesting that he testify before the committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley told CNN.

Grassley, R-Iowa, previewed his intentions Wednesday when he told reporters that he wanted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to testify before the committee as early as next week, following revelations related to Trump Jr.'s email exchange with a Russian lawyer regarding potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton.

Grassley's comments also come after the top Democrat on the committee, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told CNN Thursday she wanted Trump Jr. to go before the committee as early as next week.

Trump Jr. on Tuesday morning posted a series of emails between himself and Rob Goldstone, a music publicist who contacted Trump Jr. and told him about an opportunity to receive potentially damaging information about Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. That email led to the June 9, 2016 meeting, at which Trump Jr. later said no meaningful information was provided.

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. told Fox News' Sean Hannity: "In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," but added that the meeting came before Russian involvement becoming a major story during the campaign season.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all