— A sign in a Granville County yard urging people to "kill liberals" is the latest in a string of fiery political messages posted by the homeowner, according to people in the area, who say they mostly ignore the rhetoric and the man behind it.

The sign, at the corner of Bruce Garner Road and Pocomoke Drive 2 in the southeast corner of the county reads "Civil War 'Now' Kill Liberals." The man who posted it wasn't home Wednesday when a WRAL News crew stopped by.

"This is quite offensive, and before the election, he had other offensive signs, too," said Ravinder Bindra, who runs a country store about a quarter-mile away on Bruce Garner Road. "I don’t pay, most of the time, any attention."

Bindra said the sign's owner stops by his store almost daily, but the Sikh immigrant from India said the man never bothers him.

"He has not been any trouble to me so far," he said. "I don’t know what his name is. See, nobody cares about him."

Some neighbors said the man, who also flies a Confederate flag, a "Don't Tread On Me" flag and a U.S. flag with only 13 stars, causes no trouble other than firing off guns in his yard and lighting bonfires with his buddies.

"That man’s posted all types of (stuff) out there in his yard," said Ronnie Keith, who lives up the road from the sign's owner. "It’s probably just for entertainment."

Keith said most people have an attitude similar to Bindra's when it comes to the man and his signs.

"They don’t care. It’s their opinion, and they know they have the right to say it," he said. "Me, myself, personally, I don’t really do politics."

Bindra said the signs don't signal local sentiment.

"(If it) was of a majority of the people, then I’d be worried, but a single person like him, I’m not worried about any mishappening or anything," he said.