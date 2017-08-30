You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Granville County officials on Tuesday approved a plan to safely bring students from two elementary schools back to their classrooms after tests on Sunday revealed mold on multiple building surfaces.

The Granville County Public Schools Board of Education approved students' return pending the clearance of all surface and air quality tests conducted by an independent laboratory. According to the plan,all mechanical systems that may have contributed to the mold, including outdated HVAC systems and roof leaks, will be replaced or renovated.

Tuesday's meeting came after officials at Creedmoor Elementary School and Butner-Stem Elementary School announced Sunday night that the schools would not open as scheduled Monday for the first day of classes due to “concerns about air quality issues in the building.”

Tests conducted earlier that day found mold on hard surfaces in some of the buildings and classrooms, prompting officials to close the school for the “immediate future.”

School officials anticipate the school will be closed for the remainder of the week, according to the message posted on the school’s website. "We realize this is a massive inconvenience to everyone, but we are not willing to take any chances with the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff," said a spokesperson for the Butner-Stem Elementary School.

In a statement, Granville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dr. Alisa R. McLean addressed parents specifically, offering her personal apologies. "As a working mother, I fully appreciate the difficulty this situation may have placed on our families," she said. "However, when it comes to the safety and well-being of our children and staff members, I cannot take any chances."

In a document highlighting the new protocol, officials announced plans to reopen Creedmoor Elementary School on Aug. 31 and Butner-Stem Elementary on Sept. 5.