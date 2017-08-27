You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Granville County elementary school has canceled the first day of classes due to mold found inside the building.

Butner-Stem Elementary School officials announced on the school website Sunday night that the school will not open as scheduled Monday for the first day of classes due to “concerns about air quality issues in the building.”

An air quality and surface test conducted earlier Sunday found mold on hard surfaces in some of the buildings and classrooms and officials made the decision to close the school for the “immediate future” until a professional cleaning crew can remove all mold from the building.

School officials anticipate the school will be closed for the remainder of the week, according to the message posted on the school’s website.

"We realize this is a massive inconvenience to everyone, but we are not willing to take any chances with the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff," said a spokesperson for the school.