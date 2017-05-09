You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office visited J.W. Coon Elementary School in Hope Mills Tuesday to deliver smiles and a new pair of shoes to each of the students. Samaritan's Feet funded the $20,000 grant to provide a new pair of shoes to children at three Cumberland County elementary schools, a total of 1,000 in all.

The students sat smiling as deputies washed their feet, put on new socks and then fitted them for a brand new pair of shoes.

The Shoes of Hope event is sponsored by the Foundation For The Carolinas. Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan's Feet has put shoes on the feet of 6.5 million children in more than 85 nations.

Their mission is based on the idea that growing children often need new shoes, and families can struggle to keep up with that expense. Some children wear hand-me-down shoes from older brothers or sisters.

Patricia McLeod found she had grown three sizes when she got her new pair on Tuesday.

"I wear fives," she said. "I went to the store, and now I wear an eight, so my dad said my feet really grew like a lot."

Experts say foot care is key to good health.

Students at Mary MacArthur and Sherwood Park elementary schools will also receive shoes during the next two days.