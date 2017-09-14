Local News

Grandmother faces charges in crash that killed 5-year-old

Posted 10:32 a.m. today

Bernadette Trevernell Walker

Broadway, N.C. — A Broadway woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash two weeks ago that killed her 5-year-old granddaughter.

Bernadette Trevernell Walker, 57, also was charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the Aug. 30 crash.

Walker's 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was southbound on Mount Pisgah Church Road near McArthur Road when she lost control and traveled off the right side of the road, authorities said. The car struck a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole, they said.

Kamariya Long, killed in Harnett crash

Kamariya Long, of Broadway, died at the scene. Her 4-year-old sister, Treasure Long, was seriously injured, while Walker and 12-year-old Tommy Long Jr. suffered minor injuries.

The State Highway Patrol hasn't disclosed details of the cause of the crash, but troopers said no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

  • Jerry Sawyer Sep 14, 12:17 p.m.
    Yes she is very sorry and she will pay for this the rest of her life. But, what kind of person drives without their seat belt. What kind of person allows children to ride in a car without seat belts on. Sorry, she is a real $&@£€¥.

  • Rod Runner Sep 14, 12:07 p.m.
    How do you not get your kids to wear their seatbelts? And in this case, 2 of them should have been in booster seats. Even if you can't afford that, at least get them to buckle up.

    I was once behind a car and noticed that the people in the car were passing a baby/toddler between the front and back seat several times.

  • John Smith Sep 14, 11:40 a.m.
    Agreed. You can see the pain and remorse just in the photo. Unfortunately, there are seat belt laws in this state and the charge is a result of her not insuring the law was followed.

  • Crystal Czeck Sep 14, 11:26 a.m.
    That lady has to live with the fact that her granddaughter is dead. I think that's punishment enough. That poor little girl :(