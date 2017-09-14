You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Broadway woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash two weeks ago that killed her 5-year-old granddaughter.

Bernadette Trevernell Walker, 57, also was charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the Aug. 30 crash.

Walker's 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was southbound on Mount Pisgah Church Road near McArthur Road when she lost control and traveled off the right side of the road, authorities said. The car struck a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole, they said.

Kamariya Long, of Broadway, died at the scene. Her 4-year-old sister, Treasure Long, was seriously injured, while Walker and 12-year-old Tommy Long Jr. suffered minor injuries.

The State Highway Patrol hasn't disclosed details of the cause of the crash, but troopers said no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.