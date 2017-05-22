You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A stark contrast from the sunny, warm weekend, Monday will be a bit cooler and full of scattered showers and some thunderstorms.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, highs on Monday will top out in the low to mid 80s -- much different from the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

With the cooler weather comes rain and an elevated chance for storms, particularly overnight and into Tuesday. Gardner said there is about a 60 percent chance for rain for the morning commute, but that chance may decrease to 30 or 40 percent Monday afternoon when thunderstorms are more likely.

"The morning commute will be messy, but we'll see a break mid-day before another round of rain returns," said Gardner.

Tuesday will likely be wetter than Monday, with a 90 percent chance for rain, but warmer, with highs close to 80 degrees.

"We'll get some decent amounts of rain Monday night into Tuesday," said Gardner.

Current forecasts predict that the showers and thunderstorms will last for days before clearing up just in time for Memorial Day weekend.