— With the threat of snow in the forecast for Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper and the rest of the Council of State will be inaugurated indoors.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, in downtown Raleigh.

The planned inaugural parade has been canceled.

Inaugural events begin Friday with a prayer service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Raleigh, then continue with a concert, the transfer of the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina and the inauguration ceremony Saturday.

The Executive Mansion, at 200 N. Blount St., is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and Cooper will be on hand to greet supporters and guests.