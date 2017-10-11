You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's hard enough to get a job, but it's even harder for people coming out of prison.

On top of finding housing, child care and the other things it takes to transition back into society, it can be difficult to try to find people willing to give an ex-inmate second chance. Gov. Roy Cooper wants to change that.

Cooper is launching a new effort, called the State Re-entry Council Collaborative, to help make this transition smoother. The group's first meeting is on Wednesday afternoon.

The council's goal is to help inmates get these second chances, because many of them end up right back in prison without help.

Mark Jones, 56, has been in and out of prison for 30 years. He was most recently released in 2014 after serving more than two years for larceny. But this time, his release from prison is different because a nonprofit group called Pardoned by Christ gave him transitional housing so he could get back on his feet.

Dan Wall who runs Elite Waste Services in Apex gave Jones a job, and he's now working towards his commercial driver's license. Jones said for the first time in many years he is on a straight and narrow path towards stability and success.

"Here I leave prison with nothing, and the folks opened their doors to me," Jones said. "I had nowhere to go. Mind you, if I don't go to transition housing, I have to eat, I have to clothe myself, so I go back to stealing. But when I went to the transition house, I didn't have to do that."

The goal of the program is to help people like Jones with housing, job training and placement, and transportation. Transition programs also provide mental health and substance abuse services.

Cooper recommended $9 million in the budget to help get the program off the ground.

The council is headed by Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks and is made up from stakeholders in just about every facet of the community that can help.