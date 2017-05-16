You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Gov. Roy Cooper posted a Facebook memory Tuesday in honor of his dog, Chloe, who died after 16 years.

"Sixteen years is a long dog life, and she took full advantage of it. She was smart, playful, mischievous and loved her food," Cooper wrote.

He shared a story about Chloe's delight in devouring an entire deep-dish pizza.

Cooper's wife, First Lady Kristen Cooper, shared her memory of the day Chloe became a part of their family, and how she died on the same day their daughter graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.