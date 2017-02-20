You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Benson Police Department announced Monday that Governor Roy Cooper is prepared to award up to $5,000 for information that could lead officials to the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Christopher Cole Thomas.

Thomas, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25. Two friends said he was driving home to Florida for Thanksgiving dinner from a job in Minnesota when he pulled off Interstate 95, hopped out of the car near North Elm and East Morgan streets in Benson and vanished.

One month later, investigators learned that Thomas had been involved in a drug deal before his disappearance. The two men who were with Thomas confirmed to authorities that they had purchased methamphetamine from an acquaintance. After the deal, they said, Thomas became paranoid and started driving erratically before he stopped the car in Benson and ran off.

On Feb. 17, the governor issued a proclamation confirming the reward.

Thomas is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 230 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black jacket.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone with information should contact the Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's office in Raleigh at 919-779-8188.