— After a warmer-than-usual first week of fall, temperatures will start to cool down for the first time this season this weekend.

According to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel, the weekend will be "picture perfect," with similarly clear skies, mild temperatures and little threat for rain.

It's going to beautiful weather for Triangle High School football, but it will feel like fall, so bring a sweatshirt when supporting your team.

"It's going to be a picture perfect weekend," Fishel said. "It's going to be cool and comfortable. Expect 70s by day and 50s by night all weekend."

Saturday's weather should stay partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with some spotty light rain possible. Highs should stay in the lower to mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with some spotty light rain possible. Highs will again be in the lower to mid 70s.

"It's going to be brisk and a bit chill," Fishel said. "I'm looking forward to that."