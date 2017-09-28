You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a warmer-than-usual first week of fall, temperatures will start to cool down for the first time this season on Friday. Cool weather fans will have to wait a day, though.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, Thursday will remain unseasonably warm before the fall weather arrives. "We shouldn't be having warm, muggy mornings at the end of September," Gardner said, referencing Thursday's early morning temperatures in the 70s.

Skies will be bright and clear on Thursday, and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 60s, climbing just into the mid to upper 70s for a pleasant Friday afternoon. According to Gardner, the weekend will be just as beautiful, with similarly clear skies, mild temperatures and no threat for rain.