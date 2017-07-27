You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After years of construction, the Fortify project is coming to a close.

All westbound lanes are now open on most of Interstate 40. The last stretch between Gorman Street and Interstate 440 will reopen in the coming weeks.

Eastbound lanes will also be opening soon.

But drivers will still have to deal with a few problems, including uneven pavement and grooves in the road. Department of Transportation officials say overnight repaving will add a fresh layer of asphalt.

"If you're going to that new asphalt, there is that bump going up and coming off, which is why we keep pushing for the 60 mph. The faster you go, the more severe the bump," said DOT spokesman Steve Abbott.

Interstate 40 should be in its final traffic pattern by the fall.

The South Saunders Street exit should reopen fully sometime next week.