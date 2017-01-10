Raleigh, N.C. — Gonza Tacos Y Tequila has unveiled its new food truck.
The popular Mexican restaurant said the truck is going through a few more steps before hitting the streets this spring.
Gonza has shared a few pictures of the finished exterior of the truck and designer Custom Creations shared a video that also shows the interior of the truck.
I'm really excited that they used the restaurant’s artwork on the truck’s wrap. Now, if only we could only add their sangria to the truck's menu.
Until the truck opens you can still hit up one of Gonza's locations in Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest and (opening soon) Cary.
More food truck news to be excited about this year
- Lots of rumors were rolling around that Pho Nomenal Dumpling would build on their fame of winning the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race Season 6 by opening a restaurant. That concept has been formally announced with a website and social media accounts as MOFU Shoppe. The restaurant will be located in City Market in Downtown Raleigh.
- Food Halls are the new hot trend happening in the Triangle. There are three in development. Morgan Street Food Hall is expected to open this spring in Raleigh. Others to look out for: Durham Food Hall and the Blue Dogwood Public Market food hall in Chapel Hill. The Food Hall concept originally came from outside the United States but has gained in popularity due to its focus on local food preparers. I would not be surprised to see some of our favorite food truck operators expanding at these locations.
- Also, in one of their first Facebook posts of 2017, Philly’s Cheesesteaks mentioned their optimism for 2017 with a goal of opening a location in downtown Raleigh.
Steve Eubanks Jan 10, 10:57 a.m.
Native advertising at it's best!