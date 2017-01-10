You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gonza Tacos Y Tequila has unveiled its new food truck.

The popular Mexican restaurant said the truck is going through a few more steps before hitting the streets this spring.

Gonza has shared a few pictures of the finished exterior of the truck and designer Custom Creations shared a video that also shows the interior of the truck.

I'm really excited that they used the restaurant’s artwork on the truck’s wrap. Now, if only we could only add their sangria to the truck's menu.

Until the truck opens you can still hit up one of Gonza's locations in Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest and (opening soon) Cary.

