Softball sized hail, strong winds damages homes, businesses

Posted 6:47 p.m. today
Updated 33 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Golf-ball sized hail and strong winds kicked off Labor Day weekend in Central North Carolina Friday evening.

While strong winds and heavy rain affected much of the Triangle, the southern part of the area, such as Sanford, Willow Springs and Fuqauay-Varina, saw dangerous hail the size of golf balls.

Cars and windows were damaged from the severe weather, and thousands were without power by 6 p.m.

"The damage from this storm looks like it could be tied to this golf-ball and even softball sized hail," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

Huge hail, windows shattered in Friday afternoon storm

Fuquay, Angier, Sanford hammered by hail; tornado warnings dominate evening rush

Hail in Sanford

Hail breaks windshields

Large hail in Fuquay-Varina

Damage in Sanford

Golfball hail

Hail cracks window

