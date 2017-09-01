You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Golf-ball sized hail and strong winds kicked off Labor Day weekend in Central North Carolina Friday evening.

While strong winds and heavy rain affected much of the Triangle, the southern part of the area, such as Sanford, Willow Springs and Fuqauay-Varina, saw dangerous hail the size of golf balls.

Cars and windows were damaged from the severe weather, and thousands were without power by 6 p.m.

"The damage from this storm looks like it could be tied to this golf-ball and even softball sized hail," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

