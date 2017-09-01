Read More
26 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne, and Chatham counties. Details
2017-09-01
Updated: 2017-09-01 19:42:47
Posted 6:47 p.m. today
Updated 33 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Golf-ball sized hail and strong winds kicked off Labor Day weekend in Central North Carolina Friday evening.
While strong winds and heavy rain affected much of the Triangle, the southern part of the area, such as Sanford, Willow Springs and Fuqauay-Varina, saw dangerous hail the size of golf balls.
Cars and windows were damaged from the severe weather, and thousands were without power by 6 p.m.
"The damage from this storm looks like it could be tied to this golf-ball and even softball sized hail," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.
Huge hail, windows shattered in Friday afternoon storm
Fuquay, Angier, Sanford hammered by hail; tornado warnings dominate evening rush
