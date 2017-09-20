Goldsboro store has alcohol license revoked after frequent crime
Posted 9:19 a.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — Officials with North Carolina's ABC Commission have banned a Goldsboro convenience store from selling alcohol after frequent shootings, fights and drug violations occurred in or near the store over a span of several months.
Bee's Town, located at 905 S. Slocumb Street, has held its current ABC permit since Oct. 28, 2013. A shooting at the store on Sept. 7 was the second in three months, officials said, which prompted the ABC Commission to take action.
North Carolina is one of 17 states to regulate alcohol through a control system. This is the second summary suspension issued this year in North Carolina by the ABC Commission.
