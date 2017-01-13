You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16wYQ

— On a sidewalk at the edge of downtown Goldsboro, there's music in the air. An old piano, its colorful coat of paint at odds with the broken keys or the serious need for a tuning, welcomes anyone who wishes to walk up, sit down and start playing.

Ernest Humphrey is among the amateur musicians to tickle the ivories at the corner of Center and Walnut streets.

He works at a nearby bakery to be close to his daughter and uses the piano as an outlet for his passion.

"I love it man. I love it," he said. "It's just music man. Other people I know, they do it for the money.I don't do it for that.

"It's out in the open. It's a nice day outside, so I figure I'll play."

Humphrey is a gospel man. "I did try to get in to R&B, but it just don't feel the same," he said.

Humphrey credits a teacher at East Carolina University for getting him started on the piano. He's been playing for five years.