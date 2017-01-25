You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17723

— The Goldsboro police chief is under fire after posting a picture of himself in the likeness of President Donald Trump on Facebook. The Wayne County NAACP held a news conference Wednesday night demanding the city take disciplinary action against Mike West.

West said he meant nothing political by it and was trying to highlight the strides his department has made since he became the chief.

And while the post has been deleted, Wayne County NAACP President Sylvia Barnes says it is offensive.

West said he voted for Trump in the election, but never "got caught up in the hype" of the campaign. Instead, he saw Trump's slogan as fitting for the improvements he's made in Goldsboro.

Michael Cochran, who lives in the city, said he was not offended.

"Well, he's done really good improving it because last week, they've been having patrols out here all day and all night," he said.

Scott Stevens, Goldsboro's city manager, said the post did not violate any policy.

"I don't see where he violated city policy, but judgment wise, would he have made a better choice to not have posted anything? Absolutely," he said.