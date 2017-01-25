Goldsboro police chief under fire for online Trump impersonation
Posted 7:02 p.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro police chief is under fire after posting a picture of himself in the likeness of President Donald Trump on Facebook. The Wayne County NAACP held a news conference Wednesday night demanding the city take disciplinary action against Mike West.
West said he meant nothing political by it and was trying to highlight the strides his department has made since he became the chief.
And while the post has been deleted, Wayne County NAACP President Sylvia Barnes says it is offensive.
West said he voted for Trump in the election, but never "got caught up in the hype" of the campaign. Instead, he saw Trump's slogan as fitting for the improvements he's made in Goldsboro.
Michael Cochran, who lives in the city, said he was not offended.
"Well, he's done really good improving it because last week, they've been having patrols out here all day and all night," he said.
Scott Stevens, Goldsboro's city manager, said the post did not violate any policy.
"I don't see where he violated city policy, but judgment wise, would he have made a better choice to not have posted anything? Absolutely," he said.
Walter Greene Jan 25, 7:55 p.m.
Okay, when an official has to apologize for showing support for the President of the US, we are in a very bad place. I think Sylvia Barnes and the NAACP owes Mr. West an apology! This is crazy at its finest. Does anyone other than this woman think this man has done something wrong? Double-speak and thought crime - has it really come to this?
Andy Jackson Jan 25, 7:08 p.m.
This police chief has absolutely NOTHING to apologize for - especially to the Wayne County NAACP president Sylvia Barnes. She needs to get a life, and stop this whining, and stirring the pot. If her intent is to further divide blacks and whites - she's well on her way!
If the normal citizen complained about everything they didn't like, the news would not have enough data space. Go on lady......you could not even answer the media's questions on today's news in a manner that one could understand.