Goldsboro man charged in theft of batteries from Wayne County school buses
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Goldsboro, N.C. — A 40-year-old Goldsboro man has been charged in a series of larcenies involving Wayne County Public Schools buses.
Maya Lamont Arline, of 712 Slaughter St., is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of felony larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.
According to investigators, someone stole several batteries out of school buses parked at the school system's administration building on Royall Avenue.
Arline was in the Wayne County jail Friday under a $40,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court July 10.
