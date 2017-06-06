Traffic
Glenwood Avenue reopens following gas leak
Posted 12:27 p.m. today
Updated 6 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A section of Glenwood Avenue closed by a gas leak Tuesday morning was reopened shortly before 3 p.m., City of Raleigh officials said.
Raleigh police shut down the road from Peace Street to Wade Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line near Jefferson Street.
Officers set up a detour while PSNC crews worked to repair the leak. The road reopened at about 2:50 p.m.
