— A section of Glenwood Avenue closed by a gas leak Tuesday morning was reopened shortly before 3 p.m., City of Raleigh officials said.

Raleigh police shut down the road from Peace Street to Wade Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line near Jefferson Street.

Officers set up a detour while PSNC crews worked to repair the leak. The road reopened at about 2:50 p.m.