Glenwood Ave. reopens in Raleigh after crash, downed utility pole
Posted 6:51 a.m. today
Updated 42 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole in Raleigh on Friday morning closed the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and St. Mary's Street for a few hours.
The intersection reopened just before 9 a.m.
The crash briefly knocked out power to about 220 Duke Energy customers.
