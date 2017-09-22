You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole in Raleigh on Friday morning closed the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and St. Mary's Street for a few hours.

The intersection reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash briefly knocked out power to about 220 Duke Energy customers.