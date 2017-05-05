You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Part of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh will be closed through the weekend.

Crews start work Friday night on Glenwood Avenue between White Oak Road and St. Mary's Street. Some of the side streets will also be restricted to local residents.

The city is replacing a water main in that area and expects the work to be complete by Sunday night.

