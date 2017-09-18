You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 7-year-old girl recounted Monday being kidnapped from outside her Wilmington home a year ago, during testimony in the trial of her alleged abductor.

Douglas Nelson Edwards, a registered sex offender, faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and various child sex offenses. in the September 2016 incident.

The girl testified via a video link, with her mother at her side.

She said she was taken from the front stairs of her home and taken to the woods. She said that the man who took her to the woods kissed her on the mouth and put a chain around her neck, and she described a sexual encounter between her and the man.

The girl's mother testified last week that her daughter is still haunted by nightmares and is scared to play outside.

Jurors are being bused in from Sampson County for the trial.

